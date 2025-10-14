Palantir Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 8 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $168.06, with a high estimate of $215.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $132.76, the current average has increased by 26.59%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Palantir Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $201.00 $182.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $180.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Hold $181.00 $111.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $141.00 $90.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $177.00 $158.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $170.00 $115.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $160.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $98.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $178.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Underperform $45.00 $40.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $110.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $155.00 $110.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $160.00 $80.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $182.00 $170.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $178.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Palantir Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Palantir Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Breaking Down Palantir Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palantir Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 48.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

