Analyst Expectations For Celldex Therapeutics's Future

Analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Celldex Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $46.17, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 16.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $55.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Celldex Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Underweight $25.00 - Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $44.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $56.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $62.00 $64.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $42.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Celldex Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Celldex Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Celldex Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -70.78% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7753.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

