Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Marqeta Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.38, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has increased by 4.59% from the previous average price target of $6.10.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marqeta. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $5.00 $7.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $6.50 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $8.00 $6.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $7.50 $5.50 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $5.75 $5.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $6.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marqeta. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Marqeta's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marqeta's Background

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card-issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

Marqeta's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marqeta's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marqeta's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marqeta's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marqeta's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Marqeta's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

