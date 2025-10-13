Demystifying Zimmer Biomet Holdings: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $114.0, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. Observing a 5.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $107.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Zimmer Biomet Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $122.00 $118.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $104.00 $106.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $115.00 Ed Ridley-Day Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $130.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $112.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Sell $96.00 $91.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $113.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zimmer Biomet Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Zimmer Biomet Holdings: A Closer Look

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two-thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.