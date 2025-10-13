Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For UDR

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated UDR (NYSE:UDR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.95, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.19% lower than the prior average price target of $46.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of UDR by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $40.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $48.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $43.00 $46.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.50 $47.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $43.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into UDR's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know UDR Better

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: UDR's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, UDR adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

