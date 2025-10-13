Demystifying Super Group (SGHC): Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.55, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.88% increase from the previous average price target of $15.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Super Group (SGHC). The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $19.00 $14.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Announces Outperform $17.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Super Group (SGHC)'s future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Super Group (SGHC)'s market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Group (SGHC) analyst ratings.

Delving into Super Group (SGHC)'s Background

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Financial Milestones: Super Group (SGHC)'s Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Super Group (SGHC) displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Super Group (SGHC)'s debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.