A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cushman & Wakefield Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.58, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.38, the current average has increased by 22.25%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cushman & Wakefield by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $12.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $13.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $20.00 $17.50 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $17.50 - Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cushman & Wakefield's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cushman & Wakefield's Background

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world, with global headquarters in Chicago. The firm provides various real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors. These include brokerage services for leasing and capital markets sales as well as advisory services such as valuation, project management, and facilities management.

Cushman & Wakefield: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cushman & Wakefield showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cushman & Wakefield's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cushman & Wakefield's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cushman & Wakefield's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7, Cushman & Wakefield faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

