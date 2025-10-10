13 Analysts Assess Ncino: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ncino, presenting an average target of $36.38, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 12.6% from the previous average price target of $32.31.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ncino is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $31.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $38.00 $34.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $41.00 $35.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $27.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $33.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $35.00 $32.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $29.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $38.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ncino compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ncino's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ncino: A Closer Look

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes & workflows and utilizes data analytics & artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposits, and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. It also offers professional services, including configuration & implementation, training, and advisory services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from subscription services. The company caters to financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Financial Insights: Ncino

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ncino showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.4% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ncino's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ncino's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ncino's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

