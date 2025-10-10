Analyst Expectations For Hecla Mining's Future

Ratings for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.5, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $6.50. This current average reflects an increase of 11.94% from the previous average price target of $9.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hecla Mining by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.50 Kevin O'Halloran BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $6.50 $6.00 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.50 $11.50 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hecla Mining. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hecla Mining. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hecla Mining compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hecla Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hecla Mining's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hecla Mining's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hecla Mining analyst ratings.

Delving into Hecla Mining's Background

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Hecla Mining's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hecla Mining's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hecla Mining's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hecla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.