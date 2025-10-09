Demystifying Corebridge Financial: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.17, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A 3.52% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corebridge Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $41.00 $42.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $46.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $42.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corebridge Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corebridge Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Corebridge Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Corebridge Financial Better

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Financial Insights: Corebridge Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corebridge Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.92.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

