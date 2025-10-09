The Hartford Insurance Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Gr (NYSE:HIG) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $142.31, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a 2.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $138.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of The Hartford Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $143.00 $142.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $147.00 $139.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $135.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $137.00 $133.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Neutral $138.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $137.00 $135.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $130.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $139.00 $138.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $142.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of The Hartford Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering The Hartford Insurance Gr: A Closer Look

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. The Company currently conducts business principally in five reportable segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Business Insurance.

Breaking Down The Hartford Insurance Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: The Hartford Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The Hartford Insurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hartford Insurance Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, The Hartford Insurance Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

