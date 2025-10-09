Breaking Down Williams Companies: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Williams Companies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 5.78% from the previous average price target of $63.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Williams Companies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $72.00 - Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $70.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $74.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $59.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $66.00 - Robert Catellier CIBC Announces Outperformer $64.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $59.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Williams Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

Delving into Williams Companies's Background

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.