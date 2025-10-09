Assessing CVS Health: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Ratings for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $82.3, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. Marking an increase of 8.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $75.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CVS Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $88.00 $76.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $84.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Raises Market Perform $77.00 $72.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $79.00 $67.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $79.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CVS Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) through which it serves about 27 million medical members. The acquisition of Oak Street Health adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

Breaking Down CVS Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CVS Health's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

