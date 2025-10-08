What Analysts Are Saying About Reinsurance Gr Stock

Analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $223.0, with a high estimate of $246.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.15% increase from the previous average price target of $222.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Reinsurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $246.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $210.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $241.00 $249.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $209.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Reinsurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Breaking Down Reinsurance Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Reinsurance Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.99% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

