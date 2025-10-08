Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss CNH Industrial Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.3, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.52%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of CNH Industrial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Daniela Costa Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.50 $12.50 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNH Industrial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CNH Industrial compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CNH Industrial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CNH Industrial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into CNH Industrial's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNH Industrial analyst ratings.

Get to Know CNH Industrial Better

CNH Industrial is the world's second largest manufacturer of agricultural machinery (82% of industrial net sales) as well as a major player in construction equipment (18% of industrial net sales). Its Case and New Holland brands have served farmers for generations. Geographically, agriculture sales are 40% North America, 32% Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 18% South America, and 10% Asia-Pacific. CNH's products are available through a robust independent dealer network, which includes over 2,600 dealer and distribution locations and reach into 164 countries. The construction business leverages over 400 dealers. The company's captive finance arm provides retail financing to its customers as well as wholesale financing for dealers to maintain inventory, which supports sales.

A Deep Dive into CNH Industrial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CNH Industrial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CNH Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNH Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNH Industrial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

