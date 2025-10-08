5 Analysts Assess Protagonist Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Protagonist Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.15%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Protagonist Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $72.00 - Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $73.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $69.00 $67.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Protagonist Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates to address medical needs. Its pipeline products include Rusfertide (PTG-300) and JNJ-2113.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Protagonist Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.09% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Protagonist Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -626.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

