A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brighthouse Finl Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.4, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 3.75% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Brighthouse Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $46.00 $42.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $57.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $42.00 $45.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brighthouse Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Brighthouse Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Brighthouse Finl's Background

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, Run-off and Corporate and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Breaking Down Brighthouse Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Brighthouse Finl's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -40.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brighthouse Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Brighthouse Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

