Where Danaher Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $234.38, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.1% increase from the previous average price target of $229.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Danaher. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $245.00 $226.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $230.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $240.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $210.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $229.00 $226.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $226.00 $225.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $275.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Danaher. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Danaher's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Danaher's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Danaher's Background

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life sciences and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Danaher's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Danaher's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

