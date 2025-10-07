The Analyst Verdict: Regenxbio In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $37.14, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 6.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $39.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Regenxbio by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $50.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regenxbio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regenxbio

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that the Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Regenxbio's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Regenxbio's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -331.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -29.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

