Assessing Universal Health Services: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $221.1, with a high estimate of $259.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average has decreased by 2.98% from the previous average price target of $227.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Universal Health Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $249.00 $210.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $227.00 $227.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $250.00 $259.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $227.00 $227.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $201.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $203.00 $243.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $210.00 $225.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $195.00 $215.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $259.00 $257.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $185.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Universal Health Services's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Universal Health Services: A Closer Look

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Breaking Down Universal Health Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Services's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Services's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Universal Health Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

