Breaking Down Packaging Corp of America: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $229.2, a high estimate of $262.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 6.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $215.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Packaging Corp of America's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $222.00 $200.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $218.00 $214.00 Mark Weintraub Seaport Global Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Announces Overweight $242.00 - Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $262.00 $238.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $214.00 $197.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $238.00 $239.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Packaging Corp of America. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Packaging Corp of America's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Packaging Corp of America analyst ratings.

Delving into Packaging Corp of America's Background

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Packaging Corp of America's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Packaging Corp of America's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Packaging Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.