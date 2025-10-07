Where Hologic Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $77.43, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a 9.72% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $70.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Hologic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $69.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $72.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hologic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Hologic's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hologic Better

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Key Indicators: Hologic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hologic's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Hologic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

