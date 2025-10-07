A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Amrize Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amrize and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.42% increase from the previous average price target of $56.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Amrize by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $62.00 - Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $52.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $61.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Announces Overweight $57.00 - Pujarini Ghosh Bernstein Announces Outperform $62.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amrize. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Amrize's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Amrize

Amrize is a building solutions company focused exclusively on the North American market. Amrize earns revenue from the sale of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, roofing systems, and other building solutions. The company is organized into two reportable segments: building materials and building envelope. The building materials business consists of Amrize's cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt operations. The building envelope segment offers advanced roofing and wall systems, including single-ply membranes, insulation, shingles, sheathing, waterproofing, and protective coatings, along with adhesives, tapes, and sealants.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amrize

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Amrize's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amrize's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.32%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amrize's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amrize's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Amrize's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

