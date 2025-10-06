8 Analysts Assess PennyMac Financial Servs: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $119.5, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.6% increase from the previous average price target of $117.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of PennyMac Financial Servs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $119.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $117.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $115.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $117.00 $121.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $121.00 $125.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $120.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 George Bose Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $121.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PennyMac Financial Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PennyMac Financial Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PennyMac Financial Servs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PennyMac Financial Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PennyMac Financial Servs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of PennyMac Financial Servs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PennyMac Financial Servs analyst ratings.

Discovering PennyMac Financial Servs: A Closer Look

PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. The company operates through two segments: production and servicing. The production segment performs loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. The servicing segment performs loan servicing for newly originated loans.

PennyMac Financial Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: PennyMac Financial Servs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennyMac Financial Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennyMac Financial Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennyMac Financial Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PennyMac Financial Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.