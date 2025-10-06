The Analyst Verdict: Rockwell Automation In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $371.5, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $345.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.33% from the previous average price target of $356.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Rockwell Automation's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $345.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $370.00 $357.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $345.00 $365.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $380.00 $370.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $357.00 $370.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $363.00 $371.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $371.00 $304.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $375.00 $350.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $410.00 $360.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $370.00 $360.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $392.00 $371.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $370.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Rockwell Automation's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rockwell Automation analyst ratings.

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software and control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Key Indicators: Rockwell Automation's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Rockwell Automation showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.