What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Phillips 66

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $143.89, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.81% increase from the previous average price target of $137.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Phillips 66 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $128.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $155.00 $154.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $143.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $130.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $142.00 $140.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $154.00 $144.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $145.00 $142.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Neutral $147.00 $144.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $145.00 $144.00 Spiro Dounis UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $141.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $144.00 $147.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $147.00 $148.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $122.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $133.00 - Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $148.00 $131.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Phillips 66's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Phillips 66 Better

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Key Indicators: Phillips 66's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

