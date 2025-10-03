Expert Outlook: Lightspeed Commerce Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.75% increase from the previous average price target of $12.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Lightspeed Commerce by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Chan TD Securities Announces Hold $13.00 - Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 Kevin Krishnaratne Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $10.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lightspeed Commerce. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lightspeed Commerce. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lightspeed Commerce compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lightspeed Commerce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lightspeed Commerce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Lightspeed Commerce's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lightspeed Commerce analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Lightspeed Commerce: A Closer Look

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Lightspeed Commerce

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lightspeed Commerce's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.6% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lightspeed Commerce's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lightspeed Commerce's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lightspeed Commerce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.