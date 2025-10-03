What Analysts Are Saying About Union Pacific Stock

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $259.33, a high estimate of $286.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a 3.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $251.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Union Pacific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $253.00 $240.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $272.00 $257.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Raises Hold $227.00 $214.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $251.00 $250.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $276.00 $257.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $257.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $250.00 $270.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $238.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Outperform $277.00 $270.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $260.00 $250.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $238.00 $244.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $285.00 $250.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $286.00 $271.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $270.00 $258.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $244.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $271.00 $267.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Union Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Union Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Union Pacific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Union Pacific's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Union Pacific Better

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Union Pacific's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Union Pacific's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, Union Pacific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

