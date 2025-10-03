Where Blue Owl Capital Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Blue Owl Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $18.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Capital compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blue Owl Capital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Blue Owl Capital: A Closer Look

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP (Blue Owl Holdings) and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP (Blue Owl Carry). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United States.

Blue Owl Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Capital's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.87% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

