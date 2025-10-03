Demystifying Bumble: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bumble, presenting an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.30, the current average has increased by 11.11%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bumble by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $7.00 $5.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.50 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.50 $7.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bumble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bumble: A Closer Look

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Financial Milestones: Bumble's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bumble's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bumble's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -102.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bumble's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

