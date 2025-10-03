10 Analysts Have This To Say About Celestica

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Celestica (NYSE:CLS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $221.8, a high estimate of $295.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 47.87% increase from the previous average price target of $150.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Celestica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Chan TD Cowen Announces Hold $238.00 - Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Hold $238.00 $130.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $295.00 $225.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Neutral $212.00 $172.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $208.00 $101.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $185.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $220.00 $146.00 Robert Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $240.00 $126.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Announces Neutral $172.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celestica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celestica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Celestica's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Celestica's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celestica analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Breaking Down Celestica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Celestica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.