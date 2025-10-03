What Analysts Are Saying About Docusign Stock

Analysts' ratings for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 9 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.38, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $94.69, the current average has increased by 4.95%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Docusign. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $86.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $124.00 $124.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $92.00 $90.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $102.00 $85.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $90.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $77.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Docusign. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Docusign's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Docusign's Background

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

Understanding the Numbers: Docusign's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Docusign showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.78% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Docusign's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docusign's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docusign's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Docusign's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

