Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Option Care Health

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.0, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.56%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Option Care Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Announces Hold $30.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $36.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Get to Know Option Care Health Better

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Option Care Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Option Care Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Option Care Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Option Care Health faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

