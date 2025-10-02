What Analysts Are Saying About Icon Stock

Analysts' ratings for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $211.5, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.84% from the previous average price target of $182.58.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Icon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $180.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $220.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $236.00 $184.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $222.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $173.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $170.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $234.00 $187.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $170.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $224.00 $150.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Icon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Icon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Icon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Icon's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Icon

Icon is a global late-stage contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical-device firms. While the vast majority of its revenue comes from clinical research, Icon also offers ancillary services such as laboratory and imaging capabilities. The company is headquartered in Ireland.

Icon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Icon's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Icon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Icon's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Icon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Icon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

