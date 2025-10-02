Where Fortrea Holdings Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.19, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average reflects an increase of 23.72% from the previous average price target of $6.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Fortrea Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $6.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Hold $9.50 $7.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $14.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $7.00 $5.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $6.00 $5.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $9.00 $7.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Fortrea Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fortrea Holdings: A Closer Look

Fortrea is a global, late-stage contract research organization that provides comprehensive phase 1 through phase 4 clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Fortrea Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fortrea Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.23% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -52.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -51.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

