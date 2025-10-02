Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss UiPath Stock

Analysts' ratings for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.9, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 9.15% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of UiPath's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.50 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.50 $15.50 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UiPath. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UiPath's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind UiPath

UiPath Inc offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform principally with computer vision technology and user interface automations in its initial RPA offering, which remains the foundation of the platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Financial Insights: UiPath

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: UiPath's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UiPath's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

