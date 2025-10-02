The Analyst Verdict: Planet Labs In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Planet Labs, presenting an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 41.18% from the previous average price target of $8.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Planet Labs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $17.00 $11.00 Gregory Pendy Clear Street Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $11.00 $8.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $12.00 $8.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $8.00 $6.50

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Planet Labs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Planet Labs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

