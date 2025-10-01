Breaking Down Pentair: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Pentair (NYSE:PNR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $117.82, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 5.89% from the previous average price target of $111.27.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Pentair among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $117.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $100.00 $106.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $122.00 $118.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $118.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $116.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $121.00 $107.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Hold $110.00 $115.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $124.00 $104.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $99.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $116.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pentair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Pentair's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pentair: A Closer Look

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Pentair's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pentair showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.17% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pentair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Pentair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

