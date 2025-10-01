Assessing Flutter Entertainment: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $349.65, along with a high estimate of $380.00 and a low estimate of $323.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.42% increase from the previous average price target of $322.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Flutter Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $365.00 $365.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $340.00 $345.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Ben Shelley UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $340.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $345.00 $323.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $365.00 $300.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $356.00 $353.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $352.00 $350.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $355.00 $340.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $310.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $293.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $353.00 $315.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $340.00 $280.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $323.00 $301.00 Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $295.00 James Wheatcroft Jefferies Announces Buy $380.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flutter Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Flutter Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flutter Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Flutter Entertainment's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Flutter Entertainment's Background

In 2016, Irish company Paddy Power merged with UK firm Betfair to form online gaming operator Flutter Entertainment. Today, Flutter has the top digital revenue share in the US, UK and Ireland, Australia, and many other countries. Some of its main brands are FanDuel in the US, Sky Betting & Gaming and Paddy Power in the UK and Ireland, Sportsbet (acquired by Paddy Power in 2009) in Australia, and Sisal in Italy. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company offered products in over 100 countries and had 13.9 million average monthly users. In 2024, sports betting was 56% of revenue, online gaming 40%, and fantasy sports, horse racing, and other 4%.

Financial Milestones: Flutter Entertainment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Flutter Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Flutter Entertainment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flutter Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

