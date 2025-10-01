What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Atlassian

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlassian, revealing an average target of $234.79, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has decreased by 12.92% from the previous average price target of $269.64.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atlassian by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $216.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Announces Neutral $200.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Buy $225.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $300.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $202.00 $221.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $230.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $250.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $240.00 $256.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $244.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $265.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $275.00 $300.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $244.00 $260.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $250.00 $275.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $265.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Atlassian's Background

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Key Indicators: Atlassian's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlassian's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

