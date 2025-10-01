What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.83, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Highlighting a 3.55% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Five9. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $28.00 - Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $28.00 $28.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Five9's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Five9's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Five9 Better

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Five9 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.37% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Five9 faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

