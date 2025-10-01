10 Analysts Assess Nike: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nike (NYSE:NKE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $77.6, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 13.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $68.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nike. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $75.00 $75.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $75.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $71.00 $63.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $64.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Raises Outperform $90.00 $76.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $74.00 $68.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $62.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nike's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nike's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Understanding the Numbers: Nike's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Nike's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nike's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

