What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Scorpio Tankers

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a 9.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Scorpio Tankers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $49.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Scorpio Tankers's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Scorpio Tankers's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Scorpio Tankers Better

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owned, lease financed, or chartered in vessels spanning three different vessel segments Handymax, MR, and LR2. The company's fleet of tankers is the eco-friendly, and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from LR2.

Key Indicators: Scorpio Tankers's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Scorpio Tankers faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -39.52% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Scorpio Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Scorpio Tankers's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Scorpio Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Scorpio Tankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

