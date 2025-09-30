Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Circle Internet Group Stock

Ratings for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $181.6, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 12.06% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $206.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Circle Internet Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $123.00 $163.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $89.00 $80.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Lowers Sell $130.00 $205.00 David Koning Baird Announces Neutral $210.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Underperform $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Circle Internet Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Circle Internet Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Circle Internet Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Circle Internet Group Better

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Breaking Down Circle Internet Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Circle Internet Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 53.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Circle Internet Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Circle Internet Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -30.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Circle Internet Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Circle Internet Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

