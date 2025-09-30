Where ONEOK Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $93.5, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 7.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $100.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of ONEOK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $75.00 - Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $82.00 $87.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $122.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $88.00 $94.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $94.00 $100.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $92.00 $93.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of ONEOK's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into ONEOK's Background

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation, as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates in the refined product and crude oil segment, connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

