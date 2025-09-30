James Hardie Industries Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.2, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 15.82% decrease from the previous average price target of $33.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of James Hardie Industries by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Allinson Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $25.00 - Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $35.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $32.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $34.00 - Timothy Wojs Baird Announces Outperform $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to James Hardie Industries. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into James Hardie Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind James Hardie Industries

James Hardie is a manufacturer of fiber cement-based building products, selling primarily to the residential construction industry. North America is the primary geography, generating about 80% of group earnings. Here, it is the largest manufacturer of fiber cement, which is mainly used for exterior siding on houses. Businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, make up the rest of earnings.

James Hardie Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, James Hardie Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.28% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: James Hardie Industries's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): James Hardie Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: James Hardie Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

