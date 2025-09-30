Demystifying Bread Finl Hldgs: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.75, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.11% increase from the previous average price target of $57.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bread Finl Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $64.00 $68.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $53.00 $51.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $65.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $52.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bread Finl Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bread Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Understanding the Numbers: Bread Finl Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bread Finl Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

