Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Innoviva Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Innoviva, presenting an average target of $32.6, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 18.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Innoviva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $17.00 - Trevor Allred Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $35.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $40.00 - Steve Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $26.00 -

Key Insights:

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Innoviva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Innoviva's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Innoviva

Innoviva Inc is a company with a portfolio of royalties healthcare assets. It has three primary sets of assets: a royalty portfolio, operating assets in critical care and infectious disease, and other strategic healthcare assets. Its product offering includes Relvar/Breo/Ellipta, Anoro, Ellipta, Trelegy, Ellipta and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Innoviva's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Innoviva's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Innoviva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 63.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innoviva's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Innoviva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Innoviva adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

