Deep Dive Into Simulations Plus Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Simulations Plus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 40.82% from the previous average price target of $36.33.

A clear picture of Simulations Plus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Smith TD Cowen Announces Hold $16.00 - Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $20.00 $28.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $40.00 David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $25.00 $41.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simulations Plus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Simulations Plus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It includes two segments. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Software and services. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity). It generates maximum revenue from the software segment. Maximum revenue is earned from USA following EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Simulations Plus's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.81% as of 31 May, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Simulations Plus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -330.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simulations Plus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -42.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simulations Plus's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Simulations Plus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

