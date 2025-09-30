Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss Expedia Group Stock

Analysts' ratings for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 13 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 8 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $212.83, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. Observing a 16.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $182.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Expedia Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $240.00 - Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $206.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $218.00 $174.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $220.00 $175.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $209.00 $182.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $211.00 $178.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $265.00 $215.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $222.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $190.00 $135.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $211.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $182.00 $166.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $178.00 $149.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expedia Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Expedia Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Expedia Group Better

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 34.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

